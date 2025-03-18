From Dyslexic Diagnosis to Dyslexic Distinction; Dr Lucien York Earns Dyslexia Diploma with Distinction

By: Contributor

Dr Lucien York Earns Diploma

Dr. Lucien York H.c MCMA successfully earned a Diploma in Understanding Dyslexia (equivalent to A level-3) with the Center of Excellence in the United Kingdom. With his latest academic accomplishment, Dr. York is now a complementary/alternative medical practitioner with the Complementary Medical Association.

Dr York Excels

Twenty years ago, Dr Lucien York was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven. Today, he adds another accomplishment to his list of achievements.

Dr. York holds several diplomas in various academic disciplines. He is a licensed Christian mental health and life coach and is the recent recipient of an honorary doctoral degree in Philosophy of Humanities from the United Graduate College and Seminary International.

Dr York newest appointment, consultant at Spectrum Support Box Consultant

Dr. York just recently accepted a role as a consultant at the Spectrum Support Box-SXM .

The Spectrum Support Box is a community of professionals dedicated to supporting persons with learning difficulties, parents, and teachers.

Alisha Brookes serves as Director and they offer a wide range of services, such as:

– Consultation

– Play Therapy and Behavioral Therapy

– Coaching and Counseling

– Assessments and Screening

– Training and Conferences

– Community Sensitization, and Awareness Campaigns and more.

Director Brookes says she is very grateful for the expertise that Dr. York brings to SSB and looks forward to extending their reach to St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean in the very near future.

Already they are planning a Caribbean special needs conference to be hosted on St. Maarten in 2026.

Dr. York wishes to thank Director Brookes for the opportunity to be a part of the Spectrum Support Box team.

Thanks in advance to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for receiving me in my new capacity as we get ready to work together to foster a strong sense of inclusivity on the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis and the entire Caribbean, just as my lovely director has said. Dr York

Related