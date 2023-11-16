Breaking News

FRIGATE BAY ROAD SHOOTING UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that claimed the life of eighteen (18) – year-old Malik Hughes of Fort Thomas Road, McKnight, St. Kitts. The incident occurred between 9:30PM and 10PM on November 15th, 2023, along the Frigate Bay Road in St. Kitts. Upon arrival at the scene, Mr. Hughes was observed laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and took into custody some items of evidential value. An investigation into the matter is ongoing and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

Anyone with information concerning this and/or any other criminal matter is encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

—30—

