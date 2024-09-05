FOURTH PERSON CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF JIMMY ALLEN

The Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the murder of twenty-nine (29)-year-old Jimmy Allen of Upper College Street, St. Kitts. Vidal Wilkinson of Prickly Pear Alley, Basseterre, St. Kitts, age twenty-eight (28), was also charged with Murder on September 5th, 2024. The charge was laid at the Basseterre Police Station.

Mr Wilkinson joins three others previously charged with Mr Allen’s murder, namely:

(i) Davin ‘Dagga’ Phipps of Lower Westbourne Ghaut, Basseterre (charged on August 29th, 2024);

(ii) Antonio Pascal of Cotton Ground, Nevis (charged on September 2nd, 2024); and

(iii) Inon Nias of Greenlands, St. Kitts (charged on September 2nd, 2024).

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force sincerely thanks the general public for their continued patience and cooperation as our officers diligently press on in the pursuit of justice.