Four Young Cricketers Step Up Preparations in effort to make 2027 World Cup

Four young female cricketers are undergoing intensive local training at Warner Park as preparations continue for the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Zara Skerritt, Aaliyah Weekes, Leanga Warner and Cquinya Dasent are participating in a structured training programme designed to sharpen their cricketing skills, improve physical fitness and strengthen their overall readiness ahead of the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-19 Women’s High-Performance Camp.

The programme incorporates both on-field and off-field sessions, providing the players with an opportunity to develop their technical abilities, physical conditioning and match preparedness as they work towards the next stage of their cricketing development.

The local training initiative is a joint effort involving the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA), local coaches Percy Daniel, Jacques Taylor and Larry Audain, along with other stakeholders committed to supporting the growth of young female cricketers in the Federation.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing the players for higher levels of competition and ensuring they are adequately equipped to take advantage of opportunities within the regional and international cricketing pathway.

The four players are expected to return to Antigua in November for the final camp as preparations continue towards the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the first video feature highlighting the players’ journey, Skerritt shares an update on how training has been progressing and offers a glimpse into the work taking place at Warner Park.

The SKCA will continue to share updates featuring the players and coaches as the preparation programme progresses. Upcoming features will include contributions from coaches Daniel, Taylor and Audain, as well as the other three players.

The public is encouraged to follow the players’ progress as they continue their preparations, with the ultimate goal of representing the region on the international stage at the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

END

Like this: Like Loading…

Related