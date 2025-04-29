Sports

Four Nevisians Named In Leeward Islands Women’s Squad for T20 Blaze

By: Tito Chapman

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board has  announced a 14-member Women’s Squad for the upcoming T20 Blaze tournament to be held at Arnos Vale, St. Vincent.

The squad comprises of four Nevisian cricketers and one Kittitian. The Nevisians selected are Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Davronique Maynard and Saneldo Willett.

Rising star Jahzara Claxton is the lone Kittitian player named in the squad.

The team will be managed by Sharlene Martin and coached by Percy Daniel.

Leewards will be led by captain Amanda Edwards.

The full squad reads as follows:

The tournament will be played in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

