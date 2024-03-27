Four Nevisians In Leewards U15 Team

Four Nevisians youths are presently in Antigua touring with the Leeward Islands as they compete in the CWI Rising Stars U15 tournament.

The youngsters engaged in regional duty are Rondre Daniel, De’Morae Prentice; Karese Farrell and Aeden Williams.

The tournament bowled off in Antigua on Tuesday 26th March, with three matches:

Leewards v Jamaica at the CCG

T&T v Windwards at Bethesda

Guyana v Barbados at Liberta

All matches in Round 1 of the CWI Rising Stars Under 15 tournament had to be abandoned due to heavy rainfall.

Round 2 is on Thursday March 28.

The full team reads as follows:

J’Quan Athanaze -capt; Lawshorn Bergan-v.capt; Hosea Roberts; Clayvaunte Powell -wk; Kerique Mentor; Jathan Edward; Rondre Daniel; Kasim Challenger; Karese Farrell; Aedan Williams, Jaeden Bramble; De’ Morae Prentice; Shawn Harris and Tayari Tonge

Reserves: Devante Walters; Kyan Maccow; Ondre Peters and William Pitman