FORMER ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER SUPPORTS CONSTABLE ANDERSON’S CONTINUED EDUCATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force recognises the generosity of former ACP Dr. Mc Carta Browne, who presented a monetary contribution to Constable Tyrese Anderson in recognition of his outstanding performance in police academics at the Police Training School.

The contribution will assist the officer in pursuing further studies and reflects Dr. Browne’s commitment to supporting excellence within the organisation.

During the presentation, Dr. Browne congratulated Constable Anderson on his achievement and explained that the gesture was an opportunity to give back to the Force and encourage the development of its officers. He urged the constable to remain focused, complete his studies and, in time, extend similar support to others.

Senior officers present also commended Constable Anderson and encouraged him to build on the foundation established during his initial training. They emphasised the importance of continuous learning, integrity, respect and professional service, noting that effective policing requires officers to be guided by facts, exercise sound judgement and learn from their experiences.

Constable Anderson expressed gratitude for the award, explaining that the assistance would help ease the financial burden of further education.

The Force thanks Dr. Browne for his support and congratulates Constable Anderson on his achievement, wishing him continued success in his academic pursuits and policing career.

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