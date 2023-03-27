Five Nevisian Cricketers In Leewards Under 15 Squad

By: Tito Chapman (Content Creator)

Five young Nevisian cricketers left Nevis for Antigua on Saturday 25th March, to be part of the Leewards U15 17-member squad.

The youngsters are: Amoree Jones, Krishna Gidhari, Rondre Daniel, Lyhte Browne and Jhadone Herbert.

The squad will be engaged in two practice matches versus the Windward Islands U15 team in preparation for the upcoming West Indies Cricket Board U15 regional tournament.

From left to right are Amoree Jones , Krishna Gidhari, Rondre Daniel, Lyhte Browne and Jhadone Herbert.

The final squad will be reduced to fourteen after the practice matches.

The regional tournament will be played in Antigua.