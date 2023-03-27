Five Nevisian Cricketers In Leewards Under 15 Squad
304da615 38c4 44f2 917c c8a7ab5e9999
Sports

Five Nevisian Cricketers In Leewards Under 15 Squad

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman (Content Creator)

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Five young Nevisian cricketers left Nevis for Antigua on Saturday 25th March, to be part of the Leewards U15 17-member squad.

The youngsters are: Amoree Jones, Krishna Gidhari, Rondre Daniel, Lyhte Browne and Jhadone Herbert.

The squad will be engaged in two practice matches versus the Windward Islands U15 team in preparation for the upcoming West Indies Cricket Board U15 regional tournament.

Advertise With SKN PULSE
img 4331
From left to right are Amoree Jones , Krishna Gidhari, Rondre Daniel, Lyhte Browne and Jhadone Herbert.

The final squad will be reduced to fourteen after the practice matches.

The regional tournament will be played in Antigua.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 4328 THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY (PLP) TO HOST ITS ANNUAL NATIONAL CONVENTION
Next Article 8c89c625 e467 48cd f6b3 728279b114d7 591x375 1 Press Secretary Connor-Ferlance Joins Other Media Professionals on Media Familiarization Tour in India

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy