Five Nevisians In Leewards U15 Team

All five Nevisian youth cricketers in Leewards U15 Team…

Five Nevisians have been named in the Leeward Islands U15 team for the upcoming West Indies Cricket Board’s regional under 15 tournament.

The Nevisian cricketers Amoree Jones, Krishna Girdhari, Rondre Daniel, Lythe Browne and Jhadone Herbert.

The 14-member Squad reads:

Matthew Miller -capt; Lythe Browne; Tanez Francis; Amoree Jones; Rondre Daniel; Kunal Tilokani; Sachin Saunders; Jhadone Herbert; Jaheem Clarke; Krishna Girdhari; J’Quan Athanaze; Lawshorn Bergan; Jathan Edward and Eirette Richards

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

Venues

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

LSC – Liberta Sports Club

All matches start at 9:30 am local time (8:30 am Jamaica).

Tuesday 4 April

Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at CCG

Jamaica v Barbados at LSC

Thursday 6 April

Leeward Islands v Barbados at CCG

Guyana v Jamaica at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at LSC

Saturday 8 April

Windward Islands v Guyana at CCG

Trinidad & Tobago v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Jamaica at LSC

Monday 10 April

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Guyana at LSC

Wednesday 12 April

Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS

Barbados v Guyana at LSC