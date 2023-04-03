Five Kittitians Named In Leewards U15 Team

The Leeward Islands U15 team has been finalized and the selection panel included all five Kittitian players who participated in the two trial matches that were held in Antigua.

The players are Jaheem Clarke, Eirette Richards, Kunal Tilokani, Lawshorn Bergan and Sachin Saunders.

Matthew Miller of Antigua has been appointed captain of the team.

The Final Squad is as follows:

Matthew Miller -capt; Lythe Browne; Tanez Francis; Amoree Jones; Rondre Daniel; Kunal Tilokani; Sachin Saunders; Jhadone Herbert; Jaheem Clarke; Krishna Girdhari; J’Quan Athanaze; Lawshorn Bergan; Jathan Edward and Eirette Richards.

Leeward Islands U15 team addressed by Leon Kuma Rodney, President of ABCA, director of LICB and director of CWI.

The Cricket West Indies U15 tournament will be held in Antigua from April 4-12.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

Venues

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

LSC – Liberta Sports Club

All matches start at 9:30 am local time (8:30 am Jamaica).

Tuesday 4 April

Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at CCG

Jamaica v Barbados at LSC

Thursday 6 April

Leeward Islands v Barbados at CCG

Guyana v Jamaica at SVRS

Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at LSC

Saturday 8 April

Windward Islands v Guyana at CCG

Trinidad & Tobago v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Jamaica at LSC

Monday 10 April

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS

Leeward Islands v Guyana at LSC

Wednesday 12 April

Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG

Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS

Barbados v Guyana at LSC