Five Kittitians Named In Leewards U15 Team
ef81377a 0318 4e5e abf2 fcb1bbd5e052
Sports

Five Kittitians Named In Leewards U15 Team

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

The Leeward Islands U15 team has been finalized and the selection panel included all five Kittitian players who participated in the two trial matches that were held in Antigua.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The players are Jaheem Clarke, Eirette Richards, Kunal Tilokani, Lawshorn Bergan and Sachin Saunders.

Matthew Miller of Antigua has been appointed captain of the team.

The Final Squad is as follows:
Matthew Miller -capt; Lythe Browne; Tanez Francis; Amoree Jones; Rondre Daniel; Kunal Tilokani; Sachin Saunders; Jhadone Herbert; Jaheem Clarke; Krishna Girdhari; J’Quan Athanaze; Lawshorn Bergan; Jathan Edward and Eirette Richards.

Advertise With SKN PULSE
img 4630
Leeward Islands U15 team addressed by Leon Kuma Rodney, President of ABCA, director of LICB and director of CWI.

The Cricket West Indies U15 tournament will be held in Antigua from April 4-12.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

Venues
SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground
LSC – Liberta Sports Club

All matches start at 9:30 am local time (8:30 am Jamaica).

Tuesday 4 April
Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at SVRS
Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at CCG
Jamaica v Barbados at LSC

Thursday 6 April
Leeward Islands v Barbados at CCG
Guyana v Jamaica at SVRS
Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at LSC

Saturday 8 April
Windward Islands v Guyana at CCG
Trinidad & Tobago v Barbados at SVRS
Leeward Islands v Jamaica at LSC

Monday 10 April
Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS
Leeward Islands v Guyana at LSC

Wednesday 12 April
Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS
Barbados v Guyana at LSC

Share this Article
Previous Article 304da615 38c4 44f2 917c c8a7ab5e9999 Five Nevisians In Leewards U15 Team
Next Article img 4656 SOCIAL SECURITY WELCOMES NEW DIRECTOR

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy