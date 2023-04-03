Five Kittitians Named In Leewards U15 Team

The Leeward Islands U15 team has been finalized and the selection panel included all five Kittitian players who participated in the two trial matches that were held in Antigua.
The players are Jaheem Clarke, Eirette Richards, Kunal Tilokani, Lawshorn Bergan and Sachin Saunders.
Matthew Miller of Antigua has been appointed captain of the team.
The Final Squad is as follows:
Matthew Miller -capt; Lythe Browne; Tanez Francis; Amoree Jones; Rondre Daniel; Kunal Tilokani; Sachin Saunders; Jhadone Herbert; Jaheem Clarke; Krishna Girdhari; J’Quan Athanaze; Lawshorn Bergan; Jathan Edward and Eirette Richards.
The Cricket West Indies U15 tournament will be held in Antigua from April 4-12.
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE
Venues
SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground
LSC – Liberta Sports Club
All matches start at 9:30 am local time (8:30 am Jamaica).
Tuesday 4 April
Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at SVRS
Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at CCG
Jamaica v Barbados at LSC
Thursday 6 April
Leeward Islands v Barbados at CCG
Guyana v Jamaica at SVRS
Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at LSC
Saturday 8 April
Windward Islands v Guyana at CCG
Trinidad & Tobago v Barbados at SVRS
Leeward Islands v Jamaica at LSC
Monday 10 April
Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS
Leeward Islands v Guyana at LSC
Wednesday 12 April
Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS
Barbados v Guyana at LSC