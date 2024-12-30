First Wave of Artists Announced for the 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival

Basseterre, St. Kitts (30 December 2024) – The St. Kitts Music Festival has unveiled the first batch of artists slated to perform at its highly anticipated 27th annual festival from 26-28 June 2025. This initial lineup features a dynamic mix of exciting musical talents from across the Caribbean and beyond. Featured artists include:

AkaiiUSweet & Tobap

Ayra Starr

Dejour

Jennifer Hudson

Kes The Band

Kollision Band

Shenseea

Vybz Kartel

Additional talent will be unveiled in the coming months. Festival-goers can look forward to an electrifying mix of live music spanning genres such as Soca, Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae and more.



“The St. Kitts Music Festival is a cornerstone of our island’s cultural and economic landscape,” said the Minister of Tourism, Marsha T. Henderson. “As we welcome visitors to our shores, we aim to connect them not just with world-class performances but with the heart of St. Kitts through music, culinary experiences, traditions and hospitality. The festival is a vital part of our summer tourism, and we are thrilled to usher in another incredible year.”



The St. Kitts Music Festival is widely regarded as one of the Caribbean’s premier musical celebrations. Held at Warner Park Stadium, the festival draws music lovers from around the globe for a celebration of diverse musical styles. The festival continues to grow in size and excitement, offering a variety of additional activities including lunchtime concerts, beach parties, boat rides, and much more.



“We’re excited to kick off Summer of Fun with one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated musical events. The St. Kitts Music Festival is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of everything that makes the island special,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “As we continue to grow our tourism offerings, we look forward to seeing visitors return to the island for this unforgettable experience.”



Reaching St. Kitts is simple and convenient, with non-stop flights from major U.S. cities. U.S. travelers can fly with American Airlines from Charlotte (CLT), New York (JFK), and Miami (MIA); Delta from Atlanta (ATL) and JFK; JetBlue from JFK; and United Airlines from Newark (EWR).



Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.st kitts tourism.kn) website for updates and information.

####

Related