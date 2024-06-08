First Staging of Foster Care Month hailed a Success

The first staging of Foster Care Month, which was observed from May 5″-30″, 2024, has been hailed a

resounding success.

Hosted by the Department of Probation & Child Protection Services’ Out-of-Home Placement Unit, the Month was held to bring awareness to fostering and the experiences of Foster children and parents. Activities included an opening Church Service and Luncheon at the People’s Evangelistic Centre during which Foster parents Ms. Dahlia Robbin, Mr. Dion French, and Ms. Hyacinth Dias were awarded, Media appearances, a Workshop for Foster Parents, and a Health Awareness Walk. Foster children and parents also enjoyed several opportunities to socialize during a Family Fun Day, Scenic Railway Tour, a Swim with the Dolphins activity and a Family Movie Matinee.

Case Manager for the Out-of-Home Placement Unit, Ms. Glentine Wattley-Sutton, noted that the Month of Activities was held under the theme, ‘Engaging Communities, Building Support and Changing Lives’, and thanked the overwhelming support of partners within the Ministry and business Community for making the Month a success. “We were fortunate to receive tremendous support from our coordinating committee, Department, Ministry, and many generous sponsors and well-wishers. Their involvement and contributions

enabled the Unit to create memorable bonding opportunities for our foster families and their support team. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their roles and invaluable support”, she said, adding that the Department hopes to host an even bigger celebration in the future.

Currently, there are thirty-five (35) active Foster parent households housing forty-five (45) children, ranging in age from one to eighteen (1-18).

As the Department wishes to add eligible persons to its Foster Care Registry, individuals interested in becoming Foster parents are encouraged to call 662-3622, email at [email protected] or visit the Out-of-Home Placement Unit at the Ministry’s Administration Building, Victoria Road for more information on the application process.

