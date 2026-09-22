FIRST LADY DIANI PRINCE-DREW BRINGS CARIBBEAN VOICE TO CONCORDIA ANNUAL SUMMIT

New York, USA, September 21, 2026 (SKNIS): First Lady of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, brought a Caribbean perspective to the global stage on Monday, September 21, as a featured speaker at the 2026 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City, held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

Mrs. Prince-Drew participated in the high-level session, “Fostering the Future Together: A Global Commitment to the Next Generation,” under the Summit’s Advancing Human Rights & Social Progress programme.

She joined the Honourable Charity Wallace, U.S. Special Envoy for Best Future Generations; Sarah Kemp of Intel Corporation, and Elizabeth Pishny of Google for the discussion, which focused on strengthening collaboration among governments, the private sector and other partners to create opportunities for children and young people in an increasingly digital world.

The discussion built on the momentum of the Fostering the Future Together initiative and followed engagements held in Washington, D.C. in March 2026.

Mrs. Prince-Drew used the international platform to highlight the importance of ensuring that young people in Small Island Developing States are included in global conversations on technology, education and development.

Her participation also helped advance plans for a Fostering the Future Together Regional Event in the Caribbean, which would provide a platform to address the opportunities and challenges facing Caribbean youth and strengthen regional and international partnerships in support of the next generation.

Mrs. Prince-Drew’s participation at the Concordia Annual Summit further amplified the voice of Saint Kitts and Nevis in international discussions centred on creating a more inclusive and promising future for children and young people.

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