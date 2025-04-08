FIRM ACTIONS TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT AND CIU TO PROTECT CBI PROGRAMME

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, April 7, 2025 – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) have taken decisive actions to preserve the integrity and international reputation of the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.



Following a comprehensive investigation by the Ministry of National Security, Immigration, and Citizenship, the Government has issued the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Deprivation of Citizenship) Order, 2025. This Order has resulted in the revocation of citizenship from 13 individuals and their dependents who were found to have failed to pay the statutory minimum investment required under the CBI Programme, despite having indicated otherwise in their applications.



The investigation stemmed from a review of 158 redacted applications and contracts with 2 International Marketing Agents linked to suspicious practices. The Ministry contacted 158 identified individuals. Of these:

32 individuals paid their outstanding investment balance,

13 admitted to non-payment of the required sums and took no corrective action,

1 individual requested a hearing before a Commission of Inquiry, and

the remaining individuals are in dialogue with the Ministry to settle outstanding investment balances.



After careful consideration, exercising powers under Sections 8 and 10 of the Citizenship Act to issue deprivation orders in March 2025, the Ministry issued the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Deprivation of Citizenship) Order, 2025 on the basis of false representation and willful concealment of material facts, and in the interest of the public good.



In tandem with these efforts, the CIU has permanently blacklisted 2 International Marketing Agents – Latitude Consultancy and RIF Trust – for their role in marketing the CBI Programme at investment amounts below the statutory minimum and misleading clients, clear violations of the laws governing the programme. Clients of both companies confirmed receiving false assurances of ‘special discounts’. Both entities are now prohibited from all CBI-related activities and cannot present themselves as agents or affiliates of the Programme.



Additionally, the Government has terminated its investment agreement with MSR Media SKN Ltd and MSR Hotels & Co. Ltd, following multiple breaches of their contractual obligations. These include failures to renovate and operate key hospitality and tourism infrastructure, employ agreed numbers of local citizens, and deliver promised film productions. Compounding these breaches, the MSR Companies and their principals launched a coordinated international campaign to discredit the Saint Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme and falsely accuse Government officials of local and cross-jurisdictional unethical practices—actions wholly incompatible with a constructive partnership under the CBI framework.



The Government reiterates its zero-tolerance policy toward abuse of the CBI Programme and remains resolute in enforcing its regulations to ensure that only credible, compliant investors benefit from citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



