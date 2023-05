Leroy Browne AKA ‘Reds’ is hospitalized following a fire which destroyed his home in Bath Village between 2AM and 3AM this morning (May 9, 2023).

According to a statement from the police, he sustained some injuries and is currently at the Alexandra Hospital being treated for minor burns to his upper body.

A village shop and a house, both adjacent, also sustained partial damages from the fire.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown, but investigations and inquiries are ongoing.