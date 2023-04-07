FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP TROPHY TO ARRIVE IN JAMAICA APRIL 16

The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy is slatwd to be in Jamaica on April 17, as one of the stops on the trophy tour.



The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour 2023 is on its journey to each of the 32 qualified countries – the largest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour to date!

The prestigious trophy will be on display at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston and later that day, it will be taken on a road tour of Montego Bay and then make it’s final stop at the Holiday Inn hotel.

The trophy will then make its way to Toronto, Canada, where it will feature from April 19 to 20.

The Reggae Girlz are set to play a friendly against Sheffield United at the Kings Power Stadium in Leicester City on April 10.



Jamaica will face France, Panama, and Brazil in their World Cup group this summer.