Federation Announces Roll-out of New High-Technology Passports as Part of 4th Generation Border Management System Upgrade

[Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis] – The Ministry of National Security is pleased to announce the roll-out of new and improved national passports as part of the Federation’s 4th Generation Border Management System upgrade. These new passports are machine-readable and incorporate high-technology features designed to enhance security and streamline border management processes.





As part of this significant upgrade, there will be a new passport application form. Accordingly, the cut-off point for old applications will be Tuesday, 05 November 2024. No new applications for passports will be processed between Tuesday 05 November 2024 to Friday, 08 November 2024, except in cases of emergency.





The Ministry acknowledges that this transition period may cause temporary inconvenience, but we are confident that the new system will greatly benefit our citizens by providing more secure and efficient travel documentation. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we implement these necessary improvements.





Thank you for your continued trust and support as we work to make the travel experience of our citizens safer and more convenient.





-END-