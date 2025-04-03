General Information

Father Shoots Son in Bird Rock

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
PA 1740246436695 1743625462591

The authorities are investigating a shooting incident in the Bird Rock area, where a man was injured on Wednesday morning.

According to an official police statement, a father shot his mentally unstable adult son after being attacked by him. The son sustained gunshot wounds to his right foot and right shoulder and is currently receiving treatment at the JNF Hospital.

The identities weren’t released by the authorities.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article skn athletics 1 22 Athletes Selected for Team Unstoppable SKN for Carifta 52 in Trinidad and Tobago
Next Article img 6712 1 STATEMENT re: WHITE GATE FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy