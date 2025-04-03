Father Shoots Son in Bird Rock

The authorities are investigating a shooting incident in the Bird Rock area, where a man was injured on Wednesday morning.
According to an official police statement, a father shot his mentally unstable adult son after being attacked by him. The son sustained gunshot wounds to his right foot and right shoulder and is currently receiving treatment at the JNF Hospital.
The identities weren’t released by the authorities.
More details will be provided as they become available.
