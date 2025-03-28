Breaking News

Fatal Traffic Accident Claims The Life of Young Male

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
GunBreakingNews 20250328 094850 0000

By: T. Chapman

Another road fatality in St. Kitts has left a young motorcyclist dead.

St Kitts and Nevis Records 4th Road Fatality

The circumstances that led to the Thursday night incident are not immediately available. However, several sources confirm that the cyclist collided head-on with a white passenger bus.

The male cyclist is said to be a high school student.

fb img 17431279043281268868883581568054

Photos of the incident including a damaged motorcycle and a body covered in a white sheet have been posted on social media.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article JOASHPHIPPS Joash Phipps Charged With Gun & Ammo Possession
Next Article dae5a9b9 7c84 9daa 014a f6ce06876db5 St. Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria’s GEZ Sign MOU to Launch Regional Agro Hub
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy