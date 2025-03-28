Fatal Traffic Accident Claims The Life of Young Male

By: T. Chapman

Another road fatality in St. Kitts has left a young motorcyclist dead.

St Kitts and Nevis Records 4th Road Fatality

The circumstances that led to the Thursday night incident are not immediately available. However, several sources confirm that the cyclist collided head-on with a white passenger bus.

The male cyclist is said to be a high school student.

Photos of the incident including a damaged motorcycle and a body covered in a white sheet have been posted on social media.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

