Fatal Shooting Victim Identified – Jimmy Allen

The victim who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday afternoon in College Street Ghuat has been identified as twenty-four (24)-year-old Jimmy Allen of Upper College Street.

Initial investigations indicate that some time between 2:30PM and 3PM on February 4th, 2024, Allen was accosted by two (2) assailants who exited from a vehicle and opened fire in his direction. He was struck several times about the body and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not yet announced an arrest or any suspects.

“Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, you are encouraged to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.”