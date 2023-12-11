FATAL PHILLIP’S INCIDENT UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of one (1) male. The occurrence took place on December 10th, 2023, in Phillip’s Village on St. Kitts. Upon arrival at the scene, Police observed forty-two (42)-year-old Chelston ‘Ink’ Harvey of Phillip’s Village laying motionless on the ground. The District Medical Officer examined and pronounced him deceased.



The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) examined the scene and took into custody some items of evidential value. An individual is currently assisting the Police with the investigation and the general public will be kept appropriately informed as it develops.



The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

