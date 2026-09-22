Local News

Fatal Frigate Bay Boating Incident under Rscnpf Investigation

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating the passing of Larry Armony of Sandy Point, St. Kitts, age eighty (80), who sustained injuries in a boating incident that occurred at the Frigate Bay Marina on the morning of September 21st, 2026.

Mr Armony was attended to by Emergency Medical Services at the scene and transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He passed away in the early morning hours of September 22nd, 2026. Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

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The RSCNPF extends its sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr Armony during this most difficult time.

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