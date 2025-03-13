Breaking News

Fatal car crash near Gillards Gas Station leaves one dead

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 6172 1

St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN PULSE)—The St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have launched an investigation into a fatal accident that occurred early this morning (March 13, 2025) near Gillards Gas Station.

The authorities have confirmed the incident but have not yet released details.

This marks the second road fatality for 2025, following a record-breaking year in 2024, with over 1700 traffic accidents, 13 resulting in deaths.

Further details will be published once information becomes available.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article LucienYork 20250312 110114 0000 DR LUCIEN YORK PARTICIPATES IN DAY OF INTERRUPTION, DELIVERS DYNAMIC MESSAGE
Next Article EssienandConnor 20250313 094613 0000 National Swimmers Connor and Essien Awarded SKNOC Glasgow 2026 Preparation Grant
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy