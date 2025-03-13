Fatal car crash near Gillards Gas Station leaves one dead

St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN PULSE)—The St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have launched an investigation into a fatal accident that occurred early this morning (March 13, 2025) near Gillards Gas Station.

The authorities have confirmed the incident but have not yet released details.

This marks the second road fatality for 2025, following a record-breaking year in 2024, with over 1700 traffic accidents, 13 resulting in deaths.

Further details will be published once information becomes available.

