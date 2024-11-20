Sports

FAST TWITCH TRACK CLUB RECOGNIZES OCTOBER ATHLETES OF THE MONTH

(Basseterre; St. Kitts) The Fast Twitch Track Club (FTTC) which was founded in 2013 and is led by one of the Federation’s top coaches, Timothy Morton, is pleased to introduce its “Athletes of the Month” for October.

This new initiative was created to shine the spotlight on FTTC athletes who exhibit positive attitudes and behaviors with regular and punctual attendance and exhibit diligence during training. The three featured athletes for the month of October 2024 are primary-school athletes 11 year-old Journey Clarke (Male) and 8 year-old Eseanna Pemberton (Male) while 15-year-old Takiema Isaac (Female) is the high school athlete of the month.

The Fast Twitch Track Club has won the National Club Championships for the past two consecutive years.

