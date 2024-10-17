FAST TWITCH TRACK CLUB RECOGNIZES ATHLETES OF THE MONTH

(Basseterre; St. Kitts) The Fast Twitch Track Club (FTTC) which was founded in 2013 and is led by one of the Federation’s top coaches, Timothy Morton, is pleased to introduce its “Athletes of the Month” series.

This new initiative was created to shine spotlight on FTTC athletes who exhibit positive attitudes and behaviors with regular and punctual attendance and exhibit diligence during training. The four featured athletes for the month of September 2024 are primary-school athletes 10 year-old Kaiemah Liburd (Female) and 8 year-old Nyjae Jacobs (Male) while Ta-Junique Huggins (Female) and Jediah Dinnard (Male) are both 14 years-old and are the high school athletes of the month.

The Fast Twitch Track Club has won the National Club Championships for the past two consecutive years.