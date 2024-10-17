Sports

FAST TWITCH TRACK CLUB RECOGNIZES ATHLETES OF THE MONTH

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
463278882 840096314954393 8415990075200301705 n

(Basseterre; St. Kitts) The Fast Twitch Track Club (FTTC) which was founded in 2013 and is led by one of the Federation’s top coaches, Timothy Morton, is pleased to introduce its “Athletes of the Month” series.

This new initiative was created to shine spotlight on FTTC athletes who exhibit positive attitudes and behaviors with regular and punctual attendance and exhibit diligence during training. The four featured athletes for the month of September 2024 are primary-school athletes 10 year-old Kaiemah Liburd (Female) and 8 year-old Nyjae Jacobs (Male) while Ta-Junique Huggins (Female) and Jediah Dinnard (Male) are both 14 years-old and are the high school athletes of the month.

The Fast Twitch Track Club has won the National Club Championships for the past two consecutive years.

athleteofthemonthtaj285295836250474395570939
athleteofthemonthtaj284292479614055666351304
athleteofthemonthjedi114210331340446499
athleteofthemonthkai8697801192344103996
Share this Article
Previous Article copy of eric world food day 1 Cricket West Indies President Congratulates Sir Curtly Ambrose on Honorary Doctorate
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy