FAO marks International Day of Plant Health with global call to action

The Organización, along with the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the International Regional Organization for Plant and Animal Health (OIRSA), organized an event aiming to raise global awareness and action towards protecting plant health to help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and the environment and boost economic development.

San Salvador, 12 May 2025. Plant health is the foundation of life and of food security, and is thus at the core of One Health which recognizes the vital interconnection among human, animal and environmental health.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the International Regional Organization for Plant and Animal Health (OIRSA) are organizing a high-level event to mark the International Day of Plant Health (IDPH). The Day, under the theme “The importance of plant health in One Health”, aims to raise global awareness and action towards protecting plant health to help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and the environment and boost economic development.

Plants are a source of 80 percent of the human diet but plant pests and diseases destroy up to 40 percent of global crops every year, setting back efforts to provide food and nutrition to an increasingly hungry world. Pest-infested plants may also harbor harmful pathogens that can be transmitted to animals such as the Bluetoungue virus that affects cattle and sheep, and can cause encephalitis in humans. Unhealthy plants also put fragile ecosystems in danger, affecting biodiversity.

FAO and the IPPC are taking action to develop and implement globally harmonized standards on plant health aimed to prevent the entry and spread of pests through international trade. FAO also promotes sustainable agricultural practices such as integrated pest management and the use of innovation and technology to enhance pest surveillance, response and management to prevent outbreaks.

“We need all stakeholders on board,” said Qu Dongyu, FAO Director-General through a video message at the opening of the IDPH event. “Governments and donors must invest in implementing standards and in building national plant health systems, legislation and capacities. By prioritizing plant health within the One Health framework, we can create a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come”, he added.

The high-level event is hosted by OIRSA which also hosts the first 3D technology that simulates management of pest outbreaks, providing a technologically advanced platform that will greatly enhance pest surveillance and response.

“OIRSA is pleased to partner with FAO and IPPC on this important day”, said Raúl Antonio Rodas Suazo”, Executive Director of OIRSA. “We are committed to achieve our common goal to protect plant health through innovation and technology which we are demonstrating to the world today”, he added.

FAO celebrates its 80th year in 2025 through 365 days of action, of which plant protection is a priority. Marking the International Day of Plant Health is an opportunity to raise awareness on the critical role of plant health in food security and safe trade.

