F.T. WILLIAMS H’WAY DOUBLE ROAD FATALITY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on the F. T. Williams Highway on St. Kitts. The incident took place on December 6th, 2024, between 11:30PM and 12AM and resulted in the deaths of Shida Jarvis, age nineteen (19), and Malik Williams of King Street, age eighteen (18), both of St. Kitts.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a vehicle operated by nineteen (19)-year-old Azzian Thomas of Wellington Road, St. Kitts, collided head-on with another vehicle driven by Kareem Richards of Lime Kiln, St. Kitts. Regrettably, Mr M. Williams and Ms Jarvis, two of Mr Thomas’ three (3) passengers, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both drivers sustained numerous injuries in the collision, as well as Mr Richards’ passenger, Ojani Williams, also from Lime Kiln. Mr Thomas’ surviving passenger, Zehian Jeffers of Pond’s Pasture, St. Kitts, age nineteen (19), also sustained multiple serious injuries. All injured parties were treated at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. Mr Richards and Mr O. Williams have since been discharged while Mr Thomas and Mr Jeffers are currently warded and reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, loved ones, and all others who have been negatively impacted by this tragic incident.

