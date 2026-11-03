Explora III Makes Inaugural Call to St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts (03 November 2026) — St. Kitts welcomes Explora III to Port Zante today, making the first inaugural call of the 2026-2027 cruise season.

Explora III is the newest and largest ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, and the brand’s first vessel powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The ship carries up to approximately 923 guests.

To celebrate the occasion, tourism officials from the Ministry of Tourism, St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority (SCASPA),

Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and ship’s agent Delisle Walwyn joined the captain on board for an inaugural plaque exchange.

Left to right: Khareem Cabey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Corporation; Adeola Moore, Chief Executive Officer, St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority; Captain Pietro Sinisi, Explora III; Jamal Pitt, Port Operations Manager, Delisle Walwyn; Patricia, Guest Experience Ambassador, Explora III; and Steven Phillip, Product Development Officer, St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Melnecia Marshall, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, said she was delighted to welcome Explora III to St. Kitts.

“Having Explora Journey bring its newest ship to St. Kitts in its very first Caribbean season is a strong endorsement of our destination,” said Mrs. Marshall. “Explora’s guests are the visitors we are working to attract; discerning travellers who stay longer, spend more and immerse themselves on the island. That creates real opportunities for our taxi operators, tour guides, vendors and restaurants. Our job is to make sure they leave planning their return, whether by air or by sea.”

Cruise passengers like those on board Explora III seek fully immersive experiences beyond the port. In St. Kitts, that means exploring Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, riding the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, hiking rainforest trails, or sitting down to local dishes at community restaurants.

Many of these experiences are delivered by local guides, drivers, vendors, and small businesses, so every visitor who consumes these experiences on island helps keep that spending in communities across the destination.

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