Execution of Search Warrant Results in Seizure of Firearm, Ammunition, and Arrest of one Person

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts July 24, 2024 – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force successfully executed a search warrant on the premises of Mr. Bejay Tuckett, located in Stapleton, on July 22, 2024, resulting in the discovery of an unlicensed firearm, and several rounds of ammunition.

During the search, officers uncovered a bag containing one (1) firearm, along with a magazine and twenty-five (25) matching rounds of ammunition. Additionally, the bag also contained clothing, including a face mask, gloves, a hoodie, and pants, which are suspected to have been used in the commission of a crime.

On July 24, 2024, Mr. Tuckett was formally arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The RSCNPF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community by actively pursuing and apprehending individuals involved in illegal activities.

Commissioner of Police Mr. James Sutton stated, “This operation underscores our unwavering dedication to maintaining law and order. The removal of these dangerous items from our streets is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our officers. We continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities to help us create a safer environment for all.”

The RSCNPF will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly. We appreciate the cooperation of the community and will provide further updates as necessary.