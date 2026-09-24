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Ex-cop Charged With Cannabis-related Offences

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By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
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Former Police Officer Anson Belle-Carty of Buckleys, St. Kitts, has been charged in connection with offences committed on September 17th, 2026, at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

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Belle-Carty was charged by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the RSCNPF on September 24th, 2026, with Importation of Cannabis.

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Additionally, he was charged by the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department on September 23rd, 2026, with Importation of Goods (cannabis), Making a False Declaration, and Packing Cannabis in a Manner to Deceive a Customs Officer.  

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