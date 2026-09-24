Ex-cop Charged With Cannabis-related Offences

Former Police Officer Anson Belle-Carty of Buckleys, St. Kitts, has been charged in connection with offences committed on September 17th, 2026, at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

Belle-Carty was charged by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the RSCNPF on September 24th, 2026, with Importation of Cannabis.

Additionally, he was charged by the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department on September 23rd, 2026, with Importation of Goods (cannabis), Making a False Declaration, and Packing Cannabis in a Manner to Deceive a Customs Officer.

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