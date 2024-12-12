Empowering Awareness: Annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” Event a Resounding Success

December 7th, 2024: The St. Kitts-Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities (SKNAPD), in partnership with the Department of Disability Services, successfully hosted its annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event on December 6th, 2024. This impactful initiative commemorated International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3rd, by offering able-bodied individuals the chance to experience the daily challenges faced by persons with disabilities navigating the streets of Basseterre.

Participants walked the streets blindfolded, simulating the experiences of those who are visually impaired, and used wheelchairs to understand the obstacles faced by persons with mobility challenges. The walk began at the West Line Bus Terminal, promoting empathy and fostering community awareness.

The SKNAPD expresses heartfelt gratitude to all participants, including the Lions Club, the Business and Professional Women’s Organization, the Defense Force Drum Corps, Lake Health and Wellbeing, and Mr. Krystus Wallace of KVK Enterprise, Mr. Williams from the Ombudsman’s Office, and Mr. Cosbert Woods, United Nations Country Coordination Officer, along with his staff, for their invaluable support.

Special thanks go to the Department of Disability Services for their partnership, plus staff from various other ministries. Island Purified Water Company and Nelson Spring Water Company for generously providing water to keep participants hydrated.

The dedication and hard work of SKNAPD members and the executive team were instrumental in making this event a success.

The SKNAPD remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the lives of persons with disabilities in St. Kitts and Nevis. We look forward to your continued support and invite everyone to join us again next year.

Related