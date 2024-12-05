Empire Sports Club Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Hosting its Annual Seniors Outing and Luncheon

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 04, 2024)- The Empire Sports Club on Monday, December 02, celebrated 20 years of hosting its annual Outing and Luncheon for senior citizens from the Hanley’s Road area in Gingerland.

On Monday twenty-one seniors were treated to an island tour, followed by a sumptuous luncheon at the scenic Golden Rock Plantation Inn.

“This initiative started in humble beginnings in 2004 because we wanted to give an early Christmas treat to the seniors of Hanley’s Road, and it was designed to bring our seniors together for fellowship, to rekindle friendships, and give the seniors an opportunity to go around the island visiting places of interest to see what is happening on Nevis,” Empire Sports Club President, Deputy Premier and Area Representative the Honourable Eric Evelyn informed.

“Based on our records, since this started more than 80 seniors from the Hanley’s Road area have participated in this activity.”

Photo caption: Empire Sports Club President, Deputy Premier and area representative the Honourable Eric Evelyn

The Honourable Evelyn emphasized that another key reason for the activities is to show appreciation to the elder members of the community for their contribution to the development of the area, the generations who have come after them, and the entire island.

“The initiative was of course also designed so that you the seniors of Hanley’s Road can see that you are being loved and appreciated by the Empire Sports Club.”

The Empire Sports Club has collaborated with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)’s Department of Social Development over the years to organize the event.

Mrs. Sandra Maynard Morton, Director of Social Services, thanked the Empire Sports Club for showing its appreciation to the seniors and for finding a tangible way to celebrate them and their importance to the Hanleys’ Road Community.

“The Empire Sports Club has done this activity over the past 20 years. That is the consistency we at Social Services like to see in programmes and activities like these. Keeping our seniors actively engaged and in touch with their social environment is essential.”

She also thanked the hardworking staff at the Department for exhibiting a strong sense of commitment to the job and their patience dealing with the senior citizens they interact with.

Photo caption: Empire Sports Club awards its partners on the 20th anniversary of hosting the Seniors Outing and Luncheon on December 02, 2024

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Empire Sports Club Seniors Outing and Luncheon, the Honorable Eric Evelyn honoured a number of stakeholders for their support over the years.

Receiving Appreciation Awards were the Department of Social Services and Golden Rock Hotel for sponsorship support; Mr. Leroy Parris Jr. for musical support; VON Radio and Nevis Television (NTv) for public relations support, and Mr. Bernel Smithen and Nigel Simmonds for transportation services. Mr. Jefter Douglas, who recently began providing transportation service, received a gift bag

The civic group, based in Hanley’s Road, is also celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2024 and has engaged in a number of charitable activities in the community, including making financial donations to the schools in the area and providing scholarships to individual students.

END

