Embracing Individuality: Announcing the Republic Bank Miss Teen SKN Pageant 2024-2025 with the Theme BeYOUtiful

As we look forward to the 2024-2025 Republic Bank Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant, scheduled for December 17th, excitement surrounds the six inspiring teen Ambassadors, each set to bring their own interpretation to this year’s theme, BeYOUtiful. Each contestant is ready to redefine beauty by showcasing individuality, creativity, and self-expression.

The SKNNCC is especially grateful to Republic Bank, returning for a third consecutive year as the title sponsor, whose support highlights a shared vision for empowering the Federation’s young talents and leaders.

Meet the Ambassadors:

● Contestant #1: Kylah Gerald, Miss Saddlers Secondary School

● Contestant #2: Eushadika Frances, Miss Basseterre High School

● Contestant #3: Jonesh Rogers, Miss Washington Archibald High School

● Contestant #4: Lajunique Boone, Miss Immaculate Conception Catholic High School

● Contestant #5: De’Sheyniah Charles, Miss Cayon High School

● Contestant #6: Soriah Williams-Powell, Miss VerchildsHigh School

Pageant Segments Inspired by BeYOUtiful

The pageant offers a vibrant lineup of segments, designed to honour the theme of BeYOUtiful and give contestants a stage to express their unique personalities:

1. Opening Number

2. Personality & Achievement Speech

3. On-Stage Interview

4. Performing Talent

5. Costume Display

6. Formal Teenage Wear

Through these segments, each contestant will have the chance to share her accomplishments, personal journey, and interpretation of beauty in her own voice, making for an evening of heartfelt performances and inspiring messages.

Join us on December 17th for a night that promises elegance, empowerment, and the celebration of the beauty within us all. The Miss Teen SKN Pageant 2024-2025 will be an unforgettable showcase of young talent and cultural pride.