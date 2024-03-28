Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan Spreads ‘SKNLOVE’ with Third Book Donation

Taipei, Republic of China (Taiwan), March 27, 2024 (Embassy of Saint Christopher and Nevis) — The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan) continued spreading ‘SKNLOVE’ with the hosting of a third book donation today, Wednesday, 27th March 2024.

The event was held at the New Taipei City Hall as part of the Embassy’s ‘Sharing Kindness and Nurturing Love—SKNLOVE’ outreach program.

His Excellency Donya L. Francis, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Taiwan, handed over 12 books by Kittitian and Nevisian authors to the Mayor of New Taipei City, Hou You Ih.

During his remarks, Ambassador Francis said that the authors creatively and wonderfully captured Saint Kitts and Nevis’ lively culture, remarkable heritage, animated and colorful folklore troupes, historical events, and lived experiences with words that paint vibrant pictures for the mind.

“These literary works are genuinely the planes, trains and roads, that can take each reader on a journey to the destination – Saint Kitts and Nevis, because they are of our home, they are our home,” Francis declared.

He expressed his hope that all residents in and around New Taipei City would be able to read and learn about Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Mayor Hou You Yi thanked Ambassador Francis for the donated books and commended the friendship established with the New Taipei City’s people and government. He also gave Ambassador Francis a set of picture books about the city.

Kittitians Tronnicia Flanders and Tawanna Collins, both senior International Business and Trade students at Ming Chuan University, assisted the Embassy by reading an introduction to the books and reciting the poem ‘Mr. Masquerade Man’ by Nevisian poet Vanessa Webbe. Miss Collins also performed a brief masquerade dance.

The books donated were ‘My ABC Book About St. Kitts and Nevis’ by Kayrisa Kelly, ‘Oma Lu’s visit’ by Keimon Archibald-Lake, Carol Ottley-Mitchell’s ‘Masquerade Dance’ and ‘Adventure at Brimstone Hill’, ‘The Final Passage’, ’Crossing the River’ and ‘A Distant Shore’ written by Caryl Phillips, Vanessa Webbe’s ‘The ABC Fun and Colouring Book’, ‘Cricket and Coconut Cake’ and ‘How about Poetry for Dessert’.

Ambassador Francis also donated two of his self-published children’s books, ‘Zari—the Dancer’ and ‘Khailen—the Footballer’, from the Uncle Donya series.

Book donation events were held at the National Central Library in the capital city Taipei (June 2022) and Kaohsiung Public Library in the south of Taiwan (March 2023).