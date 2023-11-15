ELVIS BROWNE WOMEN’S LEAGUE ENTERS PLAYOFFS STAGE

The Elvis Star Browne Women’s League kicks into high gear on Tuesday November 14 when the 2023 Final Four playoffs begin at the Warner Park. Two matches commence the playoffs: MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets will play Mapau Cayon Rockets at 6pm, followed by Honda Newtown United vs. Queen City from Nevis. These matches were preceded by the last match of the regular season on the weekend in Nevis, where Newtown ladies trounced Queen City 7-0.

SCORING FOR NEWTOWN UNITED

Christi Ann Mills hat trick – 7th, 31st & 48th min

Katelyn Forbes hat trick – 26th, 36th & 69th min

Omeara Delaney 67th min

After the match, coach of the Newtown Ladies Shashi Isaac told Nevis sports journalist Curtis Morton that he expected the result. “Yes, I was expecting that kind of result and I didn’t even have my full team. I was mostly focused on holding position and when we get our opportunities, we take the opportunities,” Isaac said.

The next match between Cayon and Bath United did not happen as Cayon did not show up for the match. Alex Claxon of Bath United reviewed his team’s performance this season. “I must commend our players. It’s quite a young team. Majority of our girls are probably in second form and a few are in primary school,” Claxton said. “It’s about building for us and we look to improve on areas that we need to improve on and capitalize on areas that we are strong in,” Claxton said. Final Four playoffs will continue on Saturday after Tuesday’s start to the post season.

