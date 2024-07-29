Ellie Shaw out of 100m breaststroke despite third place finish in Paris

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Fifteen-year-old Antigua and Barbuda female swimmer, Ellie Shaw, exited the women’s 100 meters breaststroke despite a third place finish in her opening heat at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Shaw clocked 1:14.78, placing her behind 18-year-old Rouxin Tan of Malaysia, who won the heat in 1:12.50, and Imane Houda El Barodi, 23, who finished second with a time of 1:14.57.

None of the swimmers from heat 1 advanced to the semi-finals. Only the top 16 swimmers with the best times advanced to the semifinals.

Shaw swims for the Wadadli Aquatic Racers Swim Club in St John’s and is coached by Edith Clashing,