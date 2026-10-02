Elijah Walters to Make History for St. Kitts and Nevis atWorld Sailing Inclusion Championships

By: St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association

St. Kitts and Nevis | September 29, 2026

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA) is proud to announce that sailor Elijah

Walters will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 World Sailing Inclusion Championships

(WSIC) in Portimão, Portugal, accompanied by his coach, Nickhail Rogers.



Elijah and Nickhail departed St. Kitts and Nevis on September 29 for this exciting international

opportunity, with championship racing taking place from October 4–10.



A Historic First



Elijah will become the first sailor from St. Kitts and Nevis to compete at the World Sailing

Inclusion Championships, marking an important milestone for sailing and inclusive sport in the Federation.



Elijah has been sailing with the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) for approximately

15 years. During that time, he has grown up on the water, developing his sailing skills,

confidence and love for the sport. SKNSA and its member clubs, the St. Kitts Yacht Club and the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, are committed to providing an inclusive environment where sailors of all abilities can learn, train and participate together.



Taking Sailing to the World Stage



The World Sailing Inclusion Championships is World Sailing’s flagship event for Para Inclusive Sailing, bringing together athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments within one championship framework. The event is designed to provide a high-performance international platform where athletes with disabilities can compete alongside one another while also creating opportunities for development and greater participation in the sport.



The 2026 Championships in Portimão will bring together more than 200 athletes from over 40 countries, competing across eight disciplines. St. Kitts and Nevis is among the nations making its debut at the Championships this year.

Elijah will compete in the ILCA 6, a single-handed racing dinghy that he regularly trains in here in the Federation. He will be supported throughout the event by his coach, Nickhail Rogers, who has worked with Elijah as he prepares for this important opportunity.



Prior to the championship racing, Elijah and Nickhail will participate in World Sailing’s

Inclusive Development Programme, from October 1–3, bringing together athletes and coaches from around the world to further develop inclusive sailing.



Building a Pathway



For several years, SKNSA has been working to identify opportunities for sailors with disabilities to progress beyond local sailing and compete internationally. Elijah’s participation represents an important first step in establishing a pathway for inclusive sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis.



We believe sailing should be for everyone. We live on islands surrounded by the sea, and

everyone who wants to experience the wind, the water and the freedom of sailing should have the opportunity to do so. We are incredibly proud of Elijah and grateful for the opportunity for him to represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the world stage.



With Gratitude



This opportunity would not have been possible without the generous support of World Sailing

through its Emerging Nations Grant, the Nevis Island Administration’s Department of

Sports, the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, and the many generous individuals and SKNSA

club members who made personal contributions toward Elijah’s participation.

SKNSA extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed financially, offered

encouragement and helped make this historic opportunity possible. Your support has

helped open a new pathway for inclusive sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis, and we are

incredibly grateful.



SKNSA wishes Elijah and Nickhail safe travels and every success as they embark on this

historic journey and proudly represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 World Sailing Inclusion

Championships.

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