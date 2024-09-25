Eleven Nevisians recognized during Independence Awards Ceremony

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 24, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA0 honoured eleven Nevisians for their contribution to various avenues of nation-building during its Independence 41 Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park on September 19, 2024.

The Honorees were Mrs. Leonora Browne- Agriculture; Mr. John Abbott- Entertainment; Ms. Barbara Hendrickson and Mrs. Evelina Claxton – Education; Mr. Wincent Perkins- Entrepreneurship; Mrs. Joyah Walters- Health; Ms. Sheryl Wilkinson- Hospitality; Ms. Veronica Pamella Brookes- Hospitality and Community Service; Ms. Delores Boddie- Small Business; Mr. Wendell Wallace- Sport; and Mr. Curvis Scarborough Tourism.

Ceremony Chairperson Ms. Shirna Browne said the awardees were indeed worthy of celebration for their sterling contribution to the island of Nevis and the wider Federation.

“It is with great pride that I stand here on behalf of the NIA to recognize the contribution of eleven stalwarts. Nevis is as nice as it is because of their toil, their talents, and their tenacity,” she said.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) as well as Deputy Governor General for Nevis Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd and Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley led the Independence 41 Ceremonial Parade and march-past that preceded the presentation of awards.

Photo caption: Retired educator Mrs. Evelina Claxton was among eleven Nevisians honoured at the Independence 41 Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony on Nevis

Photo caption: Nevis Island Administration Independence 41 Awardees