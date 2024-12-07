Elevate Program Celebrates Milestone: Three Reformed Youths Graduate from AVEC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 07, 2024, (PMO) – The transformative impact of the Elevate Program in St. Kitts and Nevis was celebrated recently with the graduation of three young individuals from the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC). These graduates, once considered at-risk youths, now stand as beacons of hope and inspiration, embodying the program’s commitment to rehabilitation, empowerment, and the advancement of marginalized individuals within society.

The Elevate Program, a specially designed government initiative, focuses on addressing the needs and aspirations of disenfranchised individuals, guiding them toward sustainable paths of self-reliance and success. Through personalized surveys and consultations, the program has tailored its offerings to include personal and professional development, financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills training, and career development opportunities.

According to Major Kayode Sutton, former Director of the Elevate Program, the initiative was born out of the government’s determination to support at-risk individuals by providing them with structured training and resources. “The ultimate goal of Elevate is to guide participants toward sustainable self-sufficiency by equipping them with the necessary skills and opportunities to rebuild their lives.”



One of the graduates, Quake Phillip, pursued general construction and carpentry at AVEC. Described as initially unfocused and easily distracted, Philip credits the Elevate Program for helping him find stability and purpose. Two other graduates, young women —Davincia Francis and Amorelle Nisbett, who pursued management studies, also excelled during their time at AVEC, having demonstrated exceptional performance during their on-the-job training at a major insurance company in the Federation. According to their employer, as relayed by Major Sutton, the women were punctual, team-oriented, and productive, earning praise for their contributions.

The Elevate Program’s success is not confined to individual achievements; its broader impact is equally noteworthy. By collaborating with key institutions such as AVEC, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, and the TVET Council, Elevate ensures participants receive industry-recognized certifications and training. In addition, the program extends its reach to prisons, aiding in the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated individuals by equipping them with skills essential for employment or entrepreneurship upon release.



Elevate’s commitment to rehabilitation, as expressed by Sutton, extends beyond training and education. Through its second phase, Elevate Through Entrepreneurship (ETE), the program engages with private and public sector partners to provide participants with on-the-job training and job placement opportunities. The initiative’s focus on community outreach and collaboration with organizations such as USAID further underscores its goal of reducing crime and violence by addressing the root causes of societal disenfranchisement.

“Rehabilitation is critical because it shows individuals an alternative path to growth and development,” explained Major Sutton. “When we provide guidance, mentorship, and tangible opportunities, we see individuals transform into valuable contributors to society.”



The Elevate Program operates in alignment with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’s Citizen Security Agenda. By addressing the socio-economic factors that lead to crime and disenfranchisement, the program creates a safer and more inclusive society.



Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, lauded the program’s success. “The government remains committed to fostering a society where every individual, regardless of their past, has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. Programs like Elevate exemplify our dedication to creating a safer, more sustainable future for all citizens.”

For more information on the Elevate Program and its initiatives, log on to https://www.elevate.gov.kn/. To learn more about the government’s achievements and successes, visit www.gov.kn/national-accomplishments.

