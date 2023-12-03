ECCB $2 COMMEMORATIVE BANKNOTE FEATURES PORTRAIT OF SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS

The new EC$2 commemorative banknote showcases a portrait of legendary cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards, affectionately known as “The Master Blaster.”

The issuance of the note forms part of the Bank’s year-long celebration of its 40th anniversary under the theme, ECCB@40: A Year of Reflection, Celebration and Implementation.

Commemorative EC$200 Bank note with portrait of Antiguan Legendary Cricketer Sir Vivian Richards

The EC$2 commemorative banknote marks the first time that a reflective silver ink, a gold iridescent ink and a holographic blue foil have appeared together on a banknote, representing an innovation in global currency design and security.

ECCB facts about the EC$2 commemorative note:

The note is legal tender. You can use it to pay for goods and services.

The front of the note bears the image of legendary cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards – ‘The Master Blaster’.

The note is slightly smaller than the other EC polymer notes.

The security features include an aqua-blue tinted holographic foil.

The note will be available at all commercial banks in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union from December 6.

You cannot obtain the note from ATMs.



The note will be available at commercial banks throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union from December 6, 2023.