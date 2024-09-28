EC$500 cash prize for the first calypso and soca release for Sugar Mas 53

In recognition of the pivotal role that senior calypsonians and soca artistes play in the vibrancy of the Sugar Mas festivities and our local music industry, the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) is proud to offer a cash award of EC$500.00 to the first calypsonian and soca artiste who releases a calypso or soca song for Sugar Mas 53. This calypso or soca must be used to compete in at least one stage of the 2024 St. Kitts Nevis National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch or the Soca Monarch Competitions, including Elimination, Semi-finals, or Finals.



To qualify for this award, the calypso or soca song must be released during an official full-length interview on a St Kitts or Nevis radio station. Internet releases on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, SoundCloud, TikTok, Web Page, etc., will not be recognized as official releases. The Chairperson of the Senior Calypso or Soca Monarch subcommittee must be notified via telephone or

email at least 24 hours before the scheduled date and time of the release.



After the official release, a copy of the calypso MUST be emailed in MP3 format to

[email protected] or [email protected] within 48 hours of the release. The email submission should include the names of the calypsonian or soca artiste, the calypso or soca, the producer, the release date, and the radio station that facilitated the release.



The musical accompaniment for the calypso or soca is a crucial element that must meet professional standards. It should include a fusion of at least five (5) instruments, such as drums, percussions, piano, bass guitar, rhythm guitar, brass, synthesizers, strings, lead vocals, and backing vocals. These instruments must be professionally recorded, mixed, and mastered to ensure a high-quality finished product, reflecting the excellence and professionalism of our local music industry.



Submissions for the cash incentive will begin on October 1, 2024. The first release prize will be awarded to only professionally recorded, mixed, and mastered calypso or soca songs released after this date.



The St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee is thrilled and eagerly anticipates the creative expressions that will enhance this year’s festivities. We are confident that the calypsonians’ and soca artists’ contributions will add a unique and vibrant dimension to Sugar Mas 53, celebrated under the theme THERE IS ONLY ONE PLACE TO BE—SUGAR MAS 53.