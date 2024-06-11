EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT UNIT COMMISSIONS SENSORY ROOMS IN PUBLIC CENTERS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, June 10, 2024:​ The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) under the guiding themefor the 2024 celebration of Child’s Month Embrace Inclusion: Every Child Counts, on Monday, June 10 commissioned four sensory rooms at respective daycare centers in a commencementceremony held at the St. Paul’s Daycare Center.

Through expressions of gratitude, Director of ECDU, Ms. Kimona Browne explained the dynamics surrounding the installation of the sensory rooms.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide a nurturing and inclusive environment for our children. The initial phase of the project would not be possible without the generoussupport and collaboration of our major sponsor. A special thank you is extended to UNICEF, for their pivotal role in this endeavour. Their funding provided the foundation for a semi-furnished sensory room right here at the St. Paul’s Daycare Center. This initial support was crucial and set the wheels in motion for the entire project. The wider Ministry of Education stepped in to complete the sensory room at St. Paul’s and extended their commitment to establish three additional sensory rooms at Tabernacle Daycare Center, St. Peter’s Daycare Center and the Victoria Road Preschool. Our Ministry’s dedication and resources have been invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support to our Early Childhood Department.”

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley in declaring the rooms open, communicated ways in which the ministry continues to navigate the changing tides in education throughout the island and highlighted the benefits of a transformededucational landscape.

“The Ministry of Education over the years has advocated for all children to have greater access to quality education. In doing so, the Ministry has worked to remove barriers that limit students’ participation in education. The establishment of these rooms represents a significant step toward achieving our goal of creating inclusive education for all children.” He continued, “Additionally, we believe that all children should be provided with an education that is relevant, takes into consideration their individual differences and is expertly designed to enhance their cognitive, physical, emotional, and social needs. The opening of these sensory rooms signifies our unwavering dedication to ensuring all children can succeed, regardless of their physical characteristics and developmental abilities.”

With a focus on the Ministry of Education’s maxim‘Transforming Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnerships and Digital Solutions’ Dr. Hanley affirms “The completion and commissioning of these sensory rooms are tangible manifestations of holistic partnerships and our unwavering commitment to providing relevant, appropriate, inclusive, and child-sensitive education. Be assured then that the Ministry of Education is resolute in its intention to expand this initiative so that all children will have greater access to the resources they need to succeed.”

