DWAYNE FREEMAN SENTENCED FOR FIREARM & AMMO POSSESSION

Dwayne “Fireman” Freeman of Gingerland, Nevis, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison. on two charges, namely Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. Both offences were committed on August 18th, 2022.

On October 22nd, 2024, Mr Freeman was sentenced to serve ten (10) years for the offence of Possession of Firearm, and five (5) years for the offence of Possession of Ammunition. Both sentences are set to run concurrently. The sentences were handed down by Her Honour Yasmine Clarke at the District “A” Magistrate’s Court.

