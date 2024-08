Basseterre, St. Kitts – August 10, 2024 – On August 9, 2024, officers of the Violent Crime Unit (VCU) formally arrested and charged Drusan Henry of New Road for the attempted murder of Mandefro France. The incident occurred on June 21, 2024, at Nevis Street, Basseterre.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to upholding justice and ensuring the safety of our community.