Drilling of Third Well to Begin as NIA’s Water Exploration Project Gains Momentum

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 25, 2024) – Within just a few months the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)’s Water Exploration Project has progressed rapidly, with the Trinidad-based Water and Oil Well Service (WOWS) Company Limited now mobilizing to commence drilling a third well at Dasent’s Estate in Gingerland.

This comes on the heels of the successful drilling of two new wells in the Maddens area .

Premier the Honourabe Mark Brantley gave an update on the project during his November 21 press conference.

“As I’ve disclosed in the past that our intention is to drill nine wells. Two have already been completed; both are in the Madden’s area. The first well is close to the Maddens water storage tank. The depth is 705 feet with a water table at 505 feet.

Site of the second well at Maddens Estate, Nevis

“The second well is that a depth of 505 feet with the water table at 265 feet. This well is currently being pump tested at 125 gallons a minute or 180, 000 gallons per day. The next site to be drilled will be Dasent’s Estate. Groundwater monitors have been installed and thus far we’ve installed five groundwater monitors,” he informed.

Pump testing on the first well is due to commence this week.



Over the past few years the NIA has been engaged in the deliberate and systematic development of the island’s water systems, investing in increasing the supply, enhancing storage capacity, and upgrading of the distribution system.

“So when we find more water we have storage for it and we have a way to get it to you. I think that that deserves some credit because it demonstrates how the Administration thinks and how we go about executing projects over several years.

“This water project has been an ongoing effort now at least for the last seven or eight years. We have systematically built it out and when it’s all said and done I think we would have spent tens of millions of dollars on this particular project,” said the Premier.



He took the opportunity to commend the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister with responsibility for Water, and the entire team at the Water Department and the Water Management Unit for their tireless efforts to ensure that the people of Nevis have more water.

