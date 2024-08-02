Drilling commences for the Nevis Island Administration Water Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 01, 2024)- Representatives from the Trinidad-based Water and Oil Well Service (WOWS) Company Limited arrived in Nevis earlier this week and commenced drilling for water on Thursday, August 01, 2024.

Minister with responsibility for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Spencer Brand welcomed WOWS Commercial supervisor Mr. Joshua Ross and Drill Manager Mr. Carlyle Charles to Nevis. He impressed upon them how important the project was to the continued development of the island as global warming has led to reduced rainfall and water shortages across the region.

“The island of Nevis has seen tremendous expansion in our housing stock, business sector, and agriculture sector. It means that the demand on our water resource has been tremendous. I believe that the people of Nevis would appreciate that while we had to engage in some level of water rationing it was absolutely necessary.

Minister with responsibility for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration the Honourable Spencer Brand (head table) and team welcome representatives from Water and Oil Well Service Company Limited as they commence Nevis’ water drilling project

“I know you had some challenges getting here so I want to say how delighted I am, how delighted the entire Cabinet and the people of Nevis are to see that you are finally on the ground and we can execute this project. We are really looking forward to see this project come to fruition. I believe this project will be extremely beneficial to all the people of Nevis.”

Mr. Ross said the team had mobilized operations by Wednesday and drilling started on Thursday.

“We activated the drilling rig on the first well and we look forward to the successful execution of this project,” he said, noting that since their arrival the team had been treated with “great hospitality” from the people of Nevis. The engineer also highlighted the seamless process getting the drilling equipment cleared at the Long Point Port.

(l-r) Hydrogeologist Mr. Roland “Skip” Hoag, NIA consultant; Water and Oil Well Service Company Limited Drill Manager Mr. Carlyle Charles and Commercial Supervisor Mr. Joshua Ross;Minister with responsibility for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration the Honourable Spencer Brand; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Water Services Mr. Denzil Stanley; Assistant Secretary, Mr. Micahail Manners; and Manager of the NIA’s Water Resources Management Unit, Mr. Floyd Robinson

Mr. Floyd Robinson, Manager of the NIA’s Water Resources Management Unit, revealed that nine sites have been identified for potential wells, however the government will first target a site at Maddens.

“A number of sites have been selected but we are going after quality and quantity so we are optimistic we will get a million and a half gallons [from the first well].” He informed that drilling could reach depths of up to 1000 feet.

Some other areas identified include Braziers, Hard Times, and Maddens Estate.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Water Services Mr. Denzil Stanley informed that the overall project has an estimated cost of US $3.3 million.

Also present at the meeting was Mr. Micahail Manners, Assistant Secretary, and hydrogeologist Mr. Roland “Skip” Hoag, the NIA consultant on the project.

