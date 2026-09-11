Dr. Vance Gilbert Sentenced To Prison For Rape & Indecent Assault

On September 9th, 2026, the High Court of St. Kitts and Nevis, overseen by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., sentenced Dr. Vance Gilbert of St. Kitts after he was convicted on two charges related to incidents between March 1st and March 31st, 2020.



Dr. Gilbert was found guilty on May 27th, 2026, following a trial held from May 7th to May 12th, 2026. His Lordship issued the following sentences:



For the crime of Rape: twelve (12) years and six (6) months in prison;

For the crime of Indecent Assault: five (5) years in prison.



Both sentences will run concurrently, for a total of twelve (12) years and six (6) months of imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.



His Lordship also ordered compensation of nine thousand dollars (XCD $9,000) to the victim, payable in two equal installments of four thousand five hundred dollars (XCD $4,500) each; the first due by December 31st, 2026, and the second by December 31st, 2027.

If either installment is not paid, an additional six (6) months’ imprisonment will be imposed, to be served consecutively.

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