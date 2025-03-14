DR. KEITH ROWLEY: A GIANT AMONGST MEN AND A TRUE CHAMPION OF WEST INDIES CRICKET

Statement from Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies

On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend profound gratitude to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley for his exceptional service to the region and his unwavering commitment to West Indies cricket. As he prepares to demit office on March 16, 2025, and has stepped down as Chair of the CARICOM Subcommittee on Cricket, we reflect on his remarkable leadership and enduring legacy.

Dr. Rowley is a giant amongst men—an unwavering advocate for Caribbean unity, progress, and the institutions that define us. His tenure as Chair of the CARICOM Subcommittee on Cricket was marked by visionary leadership, bold decision-making, and an unshakable passion for the game. The historic CARICOM Cricket Symposium held last year under his stewardship stands as a testament to his determination to chart a stronger future for West Indies cricket.

For all he has done—not just for cricket, but for the advancement of our Caribbean civilization—Dr. Rowley ought to be respected by every citizen of this region. His dedication, integrity, and commitment to high standards have left an indelible mark, and he will forever be regarded as one of the greatest friends of West Indies cricket.

We at Cricket West Indies thank Dr. Rowley for his immense contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.

