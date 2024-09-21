Caribbean News

Double victory for Grenada at Chess Olympiad in Budapest

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Grenada secured its first double victory at the Chess Olympiad being held in Budapest on September 19th, with both male and female teams securing wins over the U.S Virgin Islands (USVI) and Sierra Leone, respectively.

The men defeated the USVI 3.5 – .5 (point 5 represents a draw), with Renniel Gilbert, Gennard Roberts, and Vladimir Mendez all winning their games while Javon James drew with his opponent.

The female team defeated Sierra Leone 3-1, with Achazia Lewis, Rockisha Flanders, and Tauriel Frank all winning their games. 12 year old Naziyah James lost to her opponent.

To date, all the women have won at least one game. James won against her Seychelles opponent on Wednesday (Sep.18th)

17 year old Renniel Gilbert, Grenada’s National Chess Champion is one of Grenada’s stand out players at the Olympiad. Out of his 8 games thus far, he has won 5, drew 1, and lost 2.

