Two men were shot dead hours apart in a pair of unrelated shootings in St Kitts late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first murder occurred at the Ferry Terminal Basseterre and the other in Parsons Ground.

While police confirmed both homicides, they indicated that a release on the two incidents will be published.

No arrests have been made as yet and the investigations are ongoing.

The latest murders took St Kitts and Nevis’ 2024 murder toll to 8.